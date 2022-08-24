Look forward to the fall with NJ’s favorite jazz festival

There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.

Historic Flemington is announcing its 2022 Central Jersey Jazz Festival is happening on Sept. 9-11.

There’s gonna be so much great music there under the stars that you’ll feel like it’s smack in the middle of summer. Enjoy performances by jazz bands like Blues People, and Jazz Singer Marion Cowings, featuring the amazing tap dancing stylings of AC Lincoln.

It starts on Friday, Sept. 9 and kicks off with these great performances at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

This event is the highlight of the post-summer season in Flemington and takes place on historic Stangl Road in Flemington‘s Artisans District.

It’s an amazing three-day festival and like everything that Flemington does, it’s always uber successful. Festival goers at the Central Jersey Jazz Festival always rave about the performances, not to mention the food.

There will be a dining selection from some of the area's best local restaurants right near the outdoor stage. Also, don’t forget the bar with frozen drinks, seasonal cocktails, wine, and selections from Lone Eagle Brewery, a hometown brewery that Flemington is proud to call its own.

The Central Jersey Jazz Festival began in 2009 in an effort to bring culture, arts, and education to commercial districts; promote history and tourism; and foster collaboration between county seats Hunterdon, Middlesex and Somerset and neighboring communities.

The CJJF is a free event and all are welcome. Please bring your own lawn chair or purchase a VIP ticket that includes a table and chairs if you prefer not to bring your own. You can find out everything you need to know at Love Flemington's website.

