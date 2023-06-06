Live in NJ? You might want to take a hike
If you live in New Jersey, you’re being advised to take a hike- literally!
A new report from Why This Place ranks New Jersey as the fifth best state in America for hiking.
The analysis reviewed the number of hiking trails and waterfalls in each state, the percentage of each state covered by national and state parks, as well as the average yearly temperature and rainfall.
New Jersey gets a score of 69.49 out of a possible 100.
Lots of reasons to hike in Jersey
The travel site reports the Garden State is the fifth best hiking state in the U.S. because of its 650 hiking trails per 1,000 square miles, meaning it ranks fourth-highest for this factor.
Also pointed out, New Jersey has nine waterfalls per 1,000 square miles and 8.14% of its total area is covered by state and national parks. The Garden State also offers a balmy average temperature of 53.6°F year-round. according to the report.
The best state in America to go hiking, according to the travel experts at Why This Place, is Connecticut, with a score of 73.98, followed by Massachusetts, Hawaii, California and then New Jersey. Rounding out the top 10 are Arizona, Washington, New Hampshire, Utah, and Rhode Island.
