Best Places to Live in Atlantic County, NJ

If you're looking for the best communities to live in Atlantic County, Linwood and Northfield are at the top of the list.

So says a study conducted by Homesnacks.com.

The website took a look at The Best Places to Live in New Jersey, and Linwood and Northfield were the only places in Atlantic County to land in the Top 100.

The only ones?

Yep. So, already, we know this list sucks, right?

In the Best Places to Live in New Jersey, not one Atlantic City/Cape May/Milliville area community cracked the Top 10. Instead, the Top 10 includes: Park Ridge, River Edge, Florham Park, Hillsdale, Old Tappan and Waldwick. Also making the Top 10 are Cresskill, New Providence, Little Silver, and Oradell.

Coming in at number 43 in Linwood, Northfield came in at number 72.

According to the editors: "If you’re looking at areas in New Jersey with the best economic situations, where there’s lower than average crime, and a lot to do, this is an accurate list."

Yikes.

Homesnacks says it used findings from both the US Census and FBI Crime Data in determining the rankings. Criteria used included these factors:

Median Home Values

Median Income

Population Density (Higher better)

Unemployment Rate

Commute Time

Crime

Education Levels

Health Insurance Coverage

Poverty rates

So, again, Linwood and Northfield were tops in Atlantic County.

Linwood and Northfield are neighboring communities. They share (with Somers Point) a high school, a bike path, and some community services.

Did they get it right?

Certainly there are other great places to live in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties. Why didn't they make the list>

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

