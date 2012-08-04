Lincoln Tunnel Project Begins Monday

Motorists who use the Lincoln Tunnel during the overnight hours will face detours and delays beginning Monday.

The Port Authority will start repairs to the helix. The $88 million project calls for repaving, rehabilitating the concrete deck and fixing the deteriorating steel under the more than 70-year-old elevated roadway leading to the tunnel.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The tunnel will remain open and accessible during the overnight work. However, motorists will need to use local roads to enter the tube.

NJ Transit bus passengers will face delays into New York City between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekends.

The project will not be completed until 2014 with construction expected to shift to the westbound lanes later this year.

