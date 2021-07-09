Lightning strikes in NJ: Photographer captures stunning images in Asbury Park

Before showing you these incredible photos, I gotta give a special shoutout to Chris Spiegel.

Chris is a local photographer who is incredibly talented and he's the reason for this awesome post.

Make sure to check out Blur Revision Media Design — available for hire for personal photoshoots, promotional shoots, live music shoots, events, and long-term projects.

Contact Chris on Facebook or Instagram if you like his work below.

Chris Spiegel - Blur Revision Media Design

The Absolute Best Ever Concerts That Have Taken Place At Convention Hall