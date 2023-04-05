Legendary 80s band Tears for Fears is coming to New Jersey

“Songs from the Big Chair”: if you were a fan of pop music in the 1980s, you owned that album. “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Mother’s Talk,” and “Head Over Heels” were all on that multi-platinum, #1 album.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, Tears for Fears, are still recording and still touring.

Their current tour will bring them to New Jersey when they come to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m.

SFTBG wasn’t their only successful album, of course; 1989’s “Seeds of Love” features the criminally under-appreciated song, “Sowing the Seeds of Love.”

While it was popular in its day (reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100), you never hear it played anymore, and that’s a shame (although since I own all of Tears for Fears’ albums, I can listen to it any time I want).

The band's name was derived from the primal therapy theory of psychologist Arthur Janov, who believed that cathartic crying could release repressed emotions and promote healing.

Tears for Fears' music often dealt with themes of emotional pain, isolation, and the human condition, making them a popular and influential band of the New Wave era.

The band's two core members, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, met in their teens and formed the band Graduate, which later became Tears for Fears.

The band's debut album, "The Hurting," was released in 1983 and quickly became a commercial success. The album's lead single, "Mad World," became a hit in the UK, and the band followed up with several more successful singles, including "Change" and "Pale Shelter."

Last year, they released their first new album in 20 years, “The Tipping Point,” and are touring in support of that.

