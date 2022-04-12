Legal weed in NJ may be too little too late for some (Opinion)

Gov. Murphy swore he could get legalized recreational marijuana in his first hundred days in office. Many years and many missteps and many blundered political moves later New Jersey is still waiting.

It even went to a ballot question and New Jersey voters are the ones who actually passed it. Afterwards, it was New Jersey politicians and bureaucrats who still dragged their feet and they stand as the reason weed is still not yet for sale.

This week, finally, there was a vote that is said to clear the way for certain medical marijuana dispensaries to start also selling recreational marijuana legally, possibly by the end of the month. Brings the old phrase ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ to mind, does it not?

But here’s the thing. Even if you will be able to visit one of these medical marijuana dispensaries to buy marijuana for recreational purposes in just a few weeks after all of this nonsense are you going to? Or are you going to stick with your current source?

Personally I have no interest in it at all and I’m not going to be partaking. But the people voted on this and they should have had the right years ago. For those who want to do it, this is so long overdue that I wonder if people are really going to go along with the program. What I mean is will people start buying it legally or will they continue to buy it from whatever trusted friend or source they’ve been getting it from for years? Call it the spite factor. New Jerseyans are good at spite.

You’re not going to endure the harsh penalties of the past if you’re caught, and you were certainly willing to risk your skin back then anyway. I have to wonder if there’s going to be a pushback because of all of these nonsensical delays that will make people who otherwise would have gone along with the legal program to shun it now.

Time will tell, but I have to assume a certain number of people who puff puff will choose to pass…on doing it legally that is.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here