Legal NJ marijuana on 4/21: Vote on the best munchies

At long last, it’s FINALLY happening. Although it took him a bit longer than Murphy promised (lest we forget, he said it’d be done in his first hundred days), legal marijuana is finally coming to the Garden State.

Select dispensaries will start selling pot next week on April 21st. Those in the know can see how that’s one day too late (#420). You can read Erin Vogt’s comprehensive guide to marijuana sales here.

Goodness knows between property taxes, our pothole ridden roads, and NJ politicians we need it.

So that got us talking on Friday on what would be the best movies to watch high and what would be your go-to food when you get the munchies.

If you missed that, you can hear it here:

Some say that cereal is a staple in stoner culture. Others said cheese curls are perfect for when you’re flying high.

MED Marijuana Laws Teen Use AP loading...

But what New Jersey staples would be perfect for a case of the munchies? Let’s find out what NJ residents prefer.

First there’s diner food, which Jersey classic would tickle your fancy after a puff? A pork roll, egg, and cheese on a bagel of your choice or fries covered in cheese and gravy?

What about a classic Garden State meal? Are you going for a slice of pizza or a hoagie from Wawa?

Sparking one up before heading to the shore? What boardwalk staple would you feast on?

Let’s say you’re a health nut. What Jersey fruit would you crave?

Maybe you’re in the mood for NJ candy, which would you munch on?

Whatever snack you fancy, you can look forward to enjoying it a little more than usual next week. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

