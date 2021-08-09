Leftover Jersey peaches? Here’s what you can do with them

A friend decided to plant a peach tree at the beginning of the summer in hopes of having a couple of peaches she could call her own.

To her surprise, the peach tree was quite a success, overly so! And I now have a surplus of this deliciously juicy fruit.

While I love eating peaches the good old fashioned way, I knew I had to put the extras to good use because God forbid I should waste a single one! I decided to make a peach crumble, and my family finished it within minutes.

Now when I say I have a lot of peaches, I wasn’t kidding.

This recipe required 14 of then, and I was still left with an absurd amount.

I made this crumble for about 12 people, so you can cut this recipe in half if you are serving less.

For the crumble part, you will need 2 sticks of butter, 2 cups of brown sugar and 3 cups of flour.

All you need to do is combine the sugar and flour and then melt your butter before adding.

Mix everything together until the ingredients are well combined, but resemble a crumbly mixture. You can set this aside until your filling is complete.

For the peach filling, you will need at least 10 peaches, ½ cup of granulated sugar, 1 lemon, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp of ginger.

First you want to slice all of your peaches and once added to the bowl add the rest of your ingredients.

Now it’s time to assemble your crumble. I like to put some of the brown sugar mixture on the bottom of the pan and then layer the peach filling overtop. Then spread the rest of the crumble on top of the peach filling and top it all off with one final sliced peach for decoration.

Bake in the oven at 400 for about 40 minutes and then broil at the end for an extra crisp. This recipe is easy, delicious and a refreshing summer dessert.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.