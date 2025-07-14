A lot of us dream about buying a beach house at the Jersey Shore.

It’s a dream for many, but did you know a lakefront home is also among the most desirable properties for a second home or for retirement?

A survey of over 3,000 people by Calgary Homes asked where in North America they would most want to own lakefront property.

Did you know there are literally millions of lakes in North America? So to show up between No. 50 and 110 in this list is pretty amazing.

Three New Jersey lakes did just that.

Lakefronf homes have a unique way of combining investment potential with emotional appeal,” says Calgary Homes.

What we’re seeing is that buyers aren’t just chasing scenery - they’re looking for places that support a slower, more connected lifestyle. Whether it’s for seasonal use or future retirement, these properties offer a blend of long-term value and personal meaning that’s hard to replicate elsewhere.

Greenwood Lake

According to their research, Greenwood Lake came in at No. 50. That’s up north, straddling the New Jersey-New York border.

Greenwood Lake is quieter on the Jersey side, with a residential, low-key vibe. Many homes include private docks and wooded settings, perfect for boating, paddleboarding, and weekend getaways. It’s scenic and peaceful, with good access to shopping and NYC transit.

Indeed, it’s a little over an hour to NYC by train or bus.

Lake Hopatcong

Coming in at No. 106 is Lake Hopatcong. New Jersey’s largest freshwater lake is about a 69-minute drive to NYC.

Homes range from bungalows to renovated estates with boat slips and big lake views. Communities like Mount Arlington and Jefferson Township offer a weekend-home feel that still fits within a commute,” the survey says.

Cranberry Lake

At No. 110 on the list is Cranberry Lake.

Tucked away in Sussex County, Cranberry Lake has “a tight-knit, family-oriented atmosphere where homes often come with lake rights, docks, and community beach access. The clean water and rolling hills give it a New England feel, and many homes are year-round residences - not just summer cabins.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

