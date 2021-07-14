Labor shortage? NJ employers asked to hire convicts on probation

Monmouth County's government is teaming up with the state Judiciary for a July 20 job fair dedicated to helping people on probation find jobs.

This couldn't come at a better time. Monmouth County businesses have been having a difficult time filling jobs. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic made the business climate such a disaster, said Arnone. Now these places have a chance to hire people but many are not willing to work.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said the JOBS program serves as a benefit to both the people on probation and the businesses that desperately need to staff jobs. E

The JOBS program, which was commissioned by the state Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner and is led by Administrative Director of the Courts Glenn A. Grant, aims to assist probation clients with finding meaningful job opportunities.

Arnone said in order to be referred for employment opportunities, clients must be in full compliance with their conditions of probation, be drug-free and committed to work.

"They're given an opportunity now to make a change," he said.

In addition, throughout this process, probation officers will work closely with their clients on job readiness training and skill building for obtaining and keeping gainful employment.

Arnone said by putting these businesses and probation clients together in one place, hopefully this will be a win-win for everyone.

Arnone said he's more concerned about what will happen in September when the college students go back to school.

"That's going to be a big problem so if we can get a jump-start right now with this JOBS program, I think, hopefully that will get us through the very difficult time that's going to come through in September," Arnone said.

For more information about the New Jersey Judiciary JOBS program, contact Vicinage Chief Probation Officer Myra Carter at 732-358-8700, ext. 87358 or email her at Myra.Carter@njcourts.gov.