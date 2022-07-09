Know someone with a boat? Try these Dock + Dine restaurants and bars in NJ

Calling all captains, bosuns and skippers — do I have a summer Jersey Shore activity for you.

I have to admit that this is one of my favorite parts of living at the Jersey Shore!

You already know that there are a copious amounts of restaurants, bars and cafés to try in Monmouth & Ocean counties.

But did you know that there are quite a few businesses located right along the water?

All you have to do is pull up in your boat and they are ready to serve you the second you step on land.

Get yourself some fresh seafood for dinner, a few cocktails and a lot of places also offer live music right along with it.

This genius premise is known as Dock + Dine and there are A LOT of places who offer it.

Before doing research, I personally did not know just how many dock & dine options there are at the Jersey Shore.

Before we set sail, if I missed any Dock & Dine locations at the Jersey Shore, please email me at Nicole.Murray@townsquaremedia.com so I can add it to the list!

A quick thank you to JerseyShoreInMotion.com for the help with this piece!

Let's take a look!

The Ultimate Guide For All Dock + Dine Restaurants & Bars At The Jersey Shore A lot of restaurants and bars at the shores offer Dock + Dine. Arrive by sea for food, drinks and live music!

If you don't have a boat but still want to get that summer feel, enjoy these top-rated waterfront restaurants at the Jersey Shore!

Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County