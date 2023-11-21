If potentially saving a life isn't enough incentive, maybe a cool new pair of socks will motivate you to donate blood this holiday season.

While supplies last, the American Red Cross is giving out socks featuring the holiday film "Elf" to folks who donate blood or platelets through the end of November.

The promotion celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film starring Will Ferrell, and aims to get more folks in the door during a time of year when donations tend to decline.

"We're hoping that they make it a favorite holiday tradition, just like the movie," said Diane Concannon, communications director for the New Jersey region of the American Red Cross.

All blood types are needed, Concannon said.

In New Jersey, you must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.

Below is a list of the American Red Cross blood drives that are scheduled through the end of November, when the promotion ends. Individuals who can't make it to an event may have an easier time making it to one of the organization's blood centers, located in Princeton, Pennsauken, and Fairfield.

Atlantic County

🔴 Nov. 22, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: VFW Post 2189 (500 Bethel Road, Somers Point)

🔴 Nov. 24, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing (6001 Main Street)

🔴 Nov. 26, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Atlanticare Life Center (2500 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township)

🔴 Nov. 26, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Jewish Community Center (501 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate City)

🔴 Nov. 28, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563 (1815 Somers Point Road)

🔴 Nov. 28, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Christ Episcopal Church (157 Shore Road, Somers Point)

Bergen County

🔴 Nov. 24, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Woman's Club of Paramus (65 W. Ridgewood Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 28, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Ridgewood YMCA (112 Oak Street)

🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Oradell Senior Center (1 Veterans Place)

🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Pascack Hills High School (225 W. Grand Avenue, Montvale)



🔴 Nov. 30, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: CBRE Continental Plaza (401 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack)



Burlington County

🔴 Nov. 22, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Delran Township Building (900 Chester Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 22, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Lumberton Emergency Squad (34 Municipal Drive)

🔴 Nov. 24, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Virtua Moorestown (401 Young Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 24, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Sacred Heart Church (260 High Street, Mount Holly)

🔴 Nov. 24, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Keller Williams Realty (103 Route 70 E., Suite E-2, Marlton)

🔴 Nov. 24, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Wiley Church (101 E. Main Street, Marlton)

🔴 Nov. 25, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church (125 Garden Street, Mount Holly)

🔴 Nov. 27, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Holiday Inn Express Bordentown-Trenton South (195 Route 130 N., Bordentown)

🔴 Nov. 27, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Browns Mills United Methodist Church (2 Pemberton Browns Mills Road)

🔴 Nov. 28, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Virtua Moorestown (401 Young Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 30, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Crossroads Community Church (445 Oakshade Road, Shamong)

🔴 Nov. 30, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus (366 E. Broad Street, Burlington)

Camden County

🔴 Nov. 22, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Flyers Training Center (601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees)

🔴 Nov. 24, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Penn Medicine Cherry Hill (1865 Route 70 East)

🔴 Nov. 24, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Knights of Columbus 7463 (157 Oak Avenue, Waterford)

🔴 Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.: Logan Memorial Presbyterian Church (18 W. Merchant Street, Audubon)

🔴 Nov. 28, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Virtua Berlin (100 Townsend Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 28, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Jewish Community Center (1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill)

🔴 Nov. 29, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Thriven Design, Inc. (756 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood)



🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Oaklyn Baptist Church (29 E. Bettlewood Avenue)

🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Congregation Beth El (8000 Main Street, Voorhees)

🔴 Nov. 30, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 56 (235 Pine Avenue, West Berlin)

🔴 Nov. 30, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: American Legion Post 281 (2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood)

Cape May County

🔴 Nov. 27, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Church of the Resurrection (200 W. Tuckahoe Road, Marmora)

🔴 Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Lower Cape May Regional High School (687 Route 9, Cape May)

🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: North Wildwood Community Center (900 Central Avenue)

Cumberland County

🔴 Nov. 27, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Millville Elks Lodge 580 (1815 E. Broad Street)

🔴 Nov. 29, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Cumberland County Library (800 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton)

Gloucester County

🔴 Nov. 22, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.: The Rock Church (205 Esplanade Avenue, Pitman)

🔴 Nov. 22, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Gloucester County YMCA (235 E. Red Bank Avenue, Woodbury)

🔴 Nov. 27, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Robert W. Mills Post 452 (141 N. Main Street, Mullica Hill)

🔴 Nov. 30, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Rowan University Recreation Center (300 N. Campus Drive, Glassboro)

Hunterdon County

🔴 Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Frenchtown Presbyterian Church (22 4th Street)

Mercer County

🔴 Nov. 27, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.: TCNJ Brower Student Center (2000 Pennington Road, Ewing)

Monmouth County

🔴 Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Olive Branch Masonic Lodge No. 16 (2 Dutch Lane, Freehold)

🔴 Nov. 24, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: American Red Cross (1540 W. Park Avenue, Tinton Falls)

🔴 Nov. 24, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Promise Church (2649 E. Hurley Pond Road, Wall)

🔴 Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.: CentraState Medical Center Star and Barry Tobias Ambulatory Campus (901 West Main Street, Freehold)

🔴 Nov. 28, 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.: Holmdel Senior/Community Center (6 Crawfords Corner Road)

🔴 Nov. 29, 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.: St. Mark's Catholic Church (215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt)

Morris County

🔴 Nov. 22, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Long Hill Chapel (525 Shunpike Road, Chatham)

🔴 Nov. 25, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Iglesia Alianza (12 Emery Avenue, Randolph)

Ocean County

🔴 Nov. 25, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: Knights of Columbus 4969 (113 Tennyson Avenue, Toms River)

🔴 Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.: Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575 (120 Route 72, Manahawkin)

🔴 Nov. 30, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Ocean County Library (101 Washington Street, Toms River)

Passaic County

🔴 Nov. 26, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.: St. Catherine of Bologna Catholic Parish (112 Erskine Road, Ringwood)



Somerset County

🔴 Nov. 28, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.: Clarence Dillon Public Library (2336 Lamington Road, Bedminster)

Sussex County

🔴 Nov. 30, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: American Legion Post #157 (325 US-206, Branchville)

Union County

🔴 Nov. 24, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.: Cranford United Methodist Church (201 Lincoln Avenue East)

