Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey

The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network.

Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey.

A decade later they opened another site in Medford with partners Gary and Joanne Gardner.

The Gardners took over full ownership of the Medford location two years later and now own both locations.

On a recent visit to the Medford Pop Shop, you can tell before you walk in the door, this place is special.

It's a 50s and 60s theme restaurant with an emphasis on kids, but with special attention to great food for adults, too.

The atmosphere is pure fun, the staff is very friendly and attentive, and the food is awesome American comfort food with healthy options to boot.

The Medford location is in a former bank building at 1 Main St. and stands out in a colonial-looking town with its bright yellow exterior.

Medford is a nice town for a stroll down the main street and a stop at the Pop Shop makes it even more special.

Unique special eatery in South Jersey

