Keyport, NJ kayaker missing after fishing trip

KEYPORT — A search went on all night for a kayaker who never returned from a fishing trip Monday night.

Keyport police said a kayak belonging to Yuling Jiao, 74, was found around 6 p.m. near Walnut Street on the edge of Cedar Street Park along with some of his personal belongings.

A search of Keyport Harbor and Raritan Bay was started by police who were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and the NYPD and FDNY.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with this family until their beloved member is located," police wrote on their Facebook page.

Yuling Jiao (US Coast Guard)

Cold water temperatures

Water temperatures are in the 50s, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Hypothermia can set in quickly in temperatures below 50 that can cause immediate incapacitation due to cold shock.

Jiao is described as a 5 feet 6 inches and 140 to 160 pounds with black hair.

The Coast Guard asked anyone with information about Jiao to call them at 718-354-4353.

Map shows Cedar Street Park in Keyport

