Keyport, NJ kayaker missing after fishing trip
🌊 Yuling Jiao's kayak was found in a park after he went fishing Monday night
🌊 The Coast Guard and other agencies search all night for Jiao
🌊 Water temperatures are in the 50s
KEYPORT — A search went on all night for a kayaker who never returned from a fishing trip Monday night.
Keyport police said a kayak belonging to Yuling Jiao, 74, was found around 6 p.m. near Walnut Street on the edge of Cedar Street Park along with some of his personal belongings.
A search of Keyport Harbor and Raritan Bay was started by police who were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and the NYPD and FDNY.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with this family until their beloved member is located," police wrote on their Facebook page.
Cold water temperatures
Water temperatures are in the 50s, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Hypothermia can set in quickly in temperatures below 50 that can cause immediate incapacitation due to cold shock.
Jiao is described as a 5 feet 6 inches and 140 to 160 pounds with black hair.
The Coast Guard asked anyone with information about Jiao to call them at 718-354-4353.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Season ends soon for NJ camping: Last days to reserve in 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant