Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death
KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July.
Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
In August, fire officials and local residents rallied around him with a “Fair photos for Chief Pfleger” effort.
The same Facebook group now urged local residents to “consider turning their porch lights red or place a red ribbon on your door or on a tree in honor and memory of Chief Pfleger. He will be missed by all,” according to a post on Sunday.
Pfleger joined the Keyport Fire Department as a cadet in 2007 and rose through the ranks until being elected this year as the chief.
A visitation wake was set for Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Holmdel Funeral Home —with a firefighter’s memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.
His funeral mass was slated for Thursday 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Hazlet.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.