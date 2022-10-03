Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death

KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July.

Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.

In August, fire officials and local residents rallied around him with a “Fair photos for Chief Pfleger” effort.

Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger tribute (Keyport Fire Department) Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger tribute (Keyport Fire Department) loading...

The same Facebook group now urged local residents to “consider turning their porch lights red or place a red ribbon on your door or on a tree in honor and memory of Chief Pfleger. He will be missed by all,” according to a post on Sunday.

Pfleger joined the Keyport Fire Department as a cadet in 2007 and rose through the ranks until being elected this year as the chief.

A visitation wake was set for Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Holmdel Funeral Home —with a firefighter’s memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.

His funeral mass was slated for Thursday 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Hazlet.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

