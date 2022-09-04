Kevin Jonas spotted eating at popular NJ pizzeria

Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend.

I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Of course, that spot was Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza on Route 9!

It looks like Kevin, his wife Danielle, and some family popped into Carluccio's on Friday, the Italian restaurant posted photos with the couple and staff to their official Facebook on Saturday morning.

Just days ago, while enjoying some downtime in Ocean City, the eldest Jo Bro (and NJ native) cracked a tooth and was treated at Seaview Dental Arts in Absecon.

Kevin's been spotted with his wife, two daughters, and his in-laws having fun at the Jersey Shore the last few weeks. The Deleasas (Danielle's parents) are rumored to have a home in Brigantine.

It must have been really exciting for the Carluccio's staff to see Kevin Jonas walk through the door. No pressure! Lol.

Hey, Kevin! Next time, come up the street and visit our radio studio!

