Kean University scores huge in survey of best schools in nation

If you’re attending Kean University you’re going to feel good about that money you’re spending when you read this.

U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges was released on Monday September 13. Kean was ranked as one of the best schools in the nation.

It was ranked 23rd in the northern U.S. for social mobility, which is a fancy way of saying how well they help poor kids succeed and graduate. They rank 20th on the list for innovation in the northern region.

Plus they landed all the way at number 7 in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Campus Ethnic Diversity Index.

Of the first categories, Kean President Lamont O. Repollet said, “We are extremely proud of the work we are doing at Kean, and we are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report in two such important areas. Our mission at Kean University is to change the trajectory of students’ lives. All of our effort and innovation are driven toward the goal of helping our students succeed.”

On the diversity accolades, Ada Morell, chair of the Board of Trustees, said, “We are proud to be known for our diversity, as well as our other many accomplishments. Many of our students are the first in their families to attend college, and it is our goal to support them and see them achieve their dreams.”

Kean University came under huge fire seven years ago for spending over $200,000 on a custom-made conference room table from China, which drew condemnation from state lawmakers and brought about a petition to have then president Dawood Farahi removed. He didn’t step down until last year.

But Kean’s campus has been transformed with modern buildings, smart classrooms and state-of-the-art labs; upgrades like Hynes Hall, where you’ll find the College of Business and Public Management, the Hennings Research addition at Kean’s science building, not to mention a 270-degree visualization and immersive studio in the Nancy Thompson Learning Commons.

Read more about the Kean’s showing in U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.