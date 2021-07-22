Kean’s bullsh#% hypocrisy in kicking out unvaccinated students (Opinion)

Let’s be clear. I’m not one of those conspiracy theory believers who thinks the COVID vaccine will make me magnetic. Or allow the government to track me. I’m not one of those antivaxxers who believes the lie that 45,000 people have died from taking the shot.

But a COVID vaccine is readily available for all who want one. At this point in the pandemic no one needs to be forced into taking a vaccine. The sole exception I would make is hospital workers as a condition of employment due to the fact immune fragile people will cross their doorstep. Some patients will have conditions preventing them from getting a vaccine.

Outside of hospitals I don’t think it should happen. It shouldn’t be our job to save people from their own choices. We don’t make cigarettes illegal even though they kill 480,000 Americans a year. Isn’t this arguably just another bad choice in not getting vaccinated?

So when it comes to Kean University telling their students if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 they are being kicked out of school is more than just harsh.

It’s hypocritical.

While the only people paying to be there are being threatened with deregistration, their faculty and staff are NOT being required to get vaccinated. Theirs is a mere strong recommendation. No repercussions if they choose not to. They should either stand by the science or not. Union strength shouldn’t trump it.

Kicking students to the curb while staff and faculty can ignore vaccines is a disgusting display of arrogance.

Again, I believe in the vaccines. I’m fully vaccinated. However it is true of any vaccine that they sometimes harm people. This is no different. People have died from blood clots after having received the J&J vaccine. It does happen.

It’s just that it’s a numbers game. Far more people have died from the virus than from the vaccine. It’s not even close.

The vaccine should be taken by everyone who is medically eligible. But that’s an opinion. It’s not an order. No one should be ordered to by the government nor by a university that is so two-faced in its policy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

