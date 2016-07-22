Join Craig Allen and KC & The Sunshine Band at Balloon Festival

Join me, Craig Allen, as we go "Up, Up, and Away" at the "Quick Chek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning!"

Follow the signs to the balloons! (Craig Allen photo).

I'll be broadcasting LIVE from the festival, at Solberg Airport in Readington, NEXT Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.!

Enjoy all the fun and colorful balloons...

Talking with listeners of all ages! (NJ Prize Team photo).

Stop by and say HI!

Enjoy our live New Jersey 101.5 broadcast...and play some games with the "New Jersey Prize Team," to win cool PRIZES!

With some KC VINYL from my home collection! (Annette Petriccione photo).

Then, stick around for "KC & The Sunshine Band!"

One of Jersey's Favorite BANDS!

New Jersey 101.5 is sponsoring the concert, along with the New Jersey Lottery. And I'm stoked to be bringing KC on stage for the show NEXT Saturday night at 8:00!

With over 4 decades of music success, selling more than 100 million records, KC & The Sunshine Band is constantly "new" and exciting, thanks to their hits being included in more than 200 movie soundtracks, TV shows, and commercials!

KC & The Sunshine Band has won 3 Grammy Awards, The American Music Award for Best R&B Artist...and was the first artist since the Beatles to score four #1 singles on the pop charts in one 12-month period!

In addition, one of Jersey's Favorite Hits, "Boogie Shoes" ...

... was selected for preservation by the U.S. Library Of Congress (2013) for its cultural significance!

Get set to "Shake, Shake, Shake Your Booty" with New Jersey 101.5!

Its going to be a great day for a LIVE broadcast...and a great night for a concert with KC!

Balloon Festival poster at my neighborhood Quick Chek! (Craig Allen photo).

Join me on Saturday July 30th...and join Big Joe Henry for his live broadcast the following day, Sunday July 31st!

Get more info about our live broadcasts on the EVENTS PAGE here at nj1015.com...or click here !

To get more information (and to buy tickets) from the official "Quick Chek New Jersey Festival Of Ballooning" website, click here !

I'll see YOU, and the balloons, NEXT Saturday, with New Jersey 101.5!