John Stamos is coming to NJ and it’s your chance to meet him

Have mercy! Uncle Jesse is coming to New Jersey for his book signing and don’t tell me your childhood dreams are not coming true right now.

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

John Stamos is releasing his memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” on Oct. 24, 2023, and is going on a book tour to promote it all while meeting his fans.

John is one of the most famous and beloved actors of our time and not to mention a huge heartthrob to many generations.

His new Memoir is about his life, all parts of it, from his early life flipping burgers at his father’s fast-food restaurant, to breaking into Hollywood with “General Hospital” and “Full House”, to his friendships, love interests, marriage, divorce, loss, courage, and some of the biggest, most memorable names in Hollywood.

Who wouldn’t want to meet this guy and read this book?

Wheelhouse And Rally Mark Celebrity And Content-Creator Fund Raise At Private Los Angeles Event Getty Images for Wheelhouse loading...

John Stamos will appear in Northvale, New Jersey at Books and Greetings on Oct. 23, 2023.

Tickets are only $29.99 and includes his book to get signed but I don’t expect these to last very long.

You can register HERE and find more information HERE.

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.