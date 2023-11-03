‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ husband’s show axed due to scam

🔴RHONJ star Joe Gorga won't perform at a Vegas comedy show this Sunday

If you were looking to see Joe Gorga on stage in Las Vegas, there’s bad news.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was forced to cancel his upcoming comedy show after actor Brad Garrett revealed it was a scam.

Garrett, who played Robert Barone on the hit sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, took to Instagram on Halloween to say:

“ALERT!! This is NOT AN ACTUAL Show at my club and people are being scammed to buy tickets via a fake link on Facebook. So @catchnewjersey not sure how you put this show together but it wasn’t from us. I am not on Facebook. Or X. The Facebook BG or BGCC is an imposter collecting ticket funds for a non-existent show.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Garrett said Gorga was unaware of the scam and that it was not his fault. He said the show was booked through a comedy club in New Jersey that did not go through the proper channels.

Brad Garrett

The comedy show was allegedly set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, according to Us Weekly. The 44-year-old Gorga was set to appear alongside comedian Jaclyn Marfuggi and fellow RHONJ star Frank Catania.

The publication also reported that Gorga was very disappointed and was looking forward to performing, according to his rep. He also assured that everyone who purchased tickets will get refunds.

Gorga, however, is reportedly set to appear in Vegas, alongside other members of the RHONJ cast at BravoCon, from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center.

