Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature70° - 81°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature65° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:02a		Low
Sat 1:59p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:50a		Low
Sat 1:35p		High
Sat 7:55p		Low
Sun 2:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:32a		Low
Sat 1:27p		High
Sat 7:37p		Low
Sun 2:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:16a		High
Sat 11:42a		Low
Sat 6:04p		High
Sat 11:47p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:54a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 8:02p		Low
Sun 2:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:50a		High
Sat 10:49a		Low
Sat 5:38p		High
Sat 10:54p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:22p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:37a		Low
Sat 1:21p		High
Sat 7:52p		Low
Sun 2:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 8:05a		Low
Sat 1:48p		High
Sat 8:28p		Low
Sun 2:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:37a		Low
Sat 1:32p		High
Sat 7:57p		Low
Sun 2:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:27p		High
Sat 8:59p		Low
Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

