Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 81° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:02a Low

Sat 1:59p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:50a Low

Sat 1:35p High

Sat 7:55p Low

Sun 2:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:32a Low

Sat 1:27p High

Sat 7:37p Low

Sun 2:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 11:42a Low

Sat 6:04p High

Sat 11:47p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:54a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 8:02p Low

Sun 2:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:50a High

Sat 10:49a Low

Sat 5:38p High

Sat 10:54p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:22p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:37a Low

Sat 1:21p High

Sat 7:52p Low

Sun 2:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:05a Low

Sat 1:48p High

Sat 8:28p Low

Sun 2:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:37a Low

Sat 1:32p High

Sat 7:57p Low

Sun 2:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:27p High

Sat 8:59p Low

Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).