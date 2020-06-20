Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:02a
|Low
Sat 1:59p
|High
Sat 8:07p
|Low
Sun 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:50a
|Low
Sat 1:35p
|High
Sat 7:55p
|Low
Sun 2:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:32a
|Low
Sat 1:27p
|High
Sat 7:37p
|Low
Sun 2:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 11:42a
|Low
Sat 6:04p
|High
Sat 11:47p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:54a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 8:02p
|Low
Sun 2:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:50a
|High
Sat 10:49a
|Low
Sat 5:38p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:22p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:37a
|Low
Sat 1:21p
|High
Sat 7:52p
|Low
Sun 2:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:05a
|Low
Sat 1:48p
|High
Sat 8:28p
|Low
Sun 2:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:37a
|Low
Sat 1:32p
|High
Sat 7:57p
|Low
Sun 2:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:27p
|High
Sat 8:59p
|Low
Sun 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).