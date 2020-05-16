Bobby Bandiera is a Jersey music icon, his music credentials are impressive, performing with Southside Johnny for years, an eight year stint touring the world and playing guitar with Bon Jovi and was the musical director in Jon Bon Jovi’s Kings of Surburbia Band.

He’s played at the White House and shared the stage with legends Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton just to name a few.

Bobby’s a good friend of mine and one of his attributes is his compassion for others. Bobby spearheaded his Hope Concerts benefiting many New Jersey based charities including Parker House, Mary’s Place, Fulfill Foodbank, Autism Speaks, and 180 Turning Lives Around.

I had the pleasure of hosting the Hope Concerts which included Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Gary U.S. Bonds, Southside Johnny, Darlene Love and so many other legends all coming together because of their association with Bobby Bandiera. The Hope Concerts raised millions of dollars for those in need.

So here we are today, saddled by a virus that has literally wiped out live entertainment here in New Jersey affecting all the musicians and the workers and purveyors of the bars, clubs and theaters where our fine New Jersey musicians showcase their talents. Many of those musicians who are affected by the loss of revenue are full time musicians. They’ve been entertaining us for years and have no other revenue source.

Bobby wrote a song to pay tribute to those fighting for others who have fallen victim to the virus on the front lines. It’s a tribute to all of you hard working people. Bobby played this song for me at my house this week when we were self distancing. He prefers self distancing even when there is no virus threat!

I wanted to share his song with you and thank those who are on the front lines. Thanks Bobby for sharing your talent.