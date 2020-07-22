JERSEY CITY — A city councilman faces charges of simple assault and criminal mischief after a woman accused him of domestic violence in a complaint filed last weekend.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by HudsonCountyView.com, the woman said Jermaine Robinson had gotten upset with her and starting flipping tables while she was working a bar shift on July 17.

She told police that he ultimately wound up throwing her down one flight of stairs as she tried to "comfort him with a hug."

The unidentified woman also said she suffered multiple bruises to her legs, right arm and back, and a minor cut to her forehead, which she was treated for at a local hospital.

As reported by NorthJersey.com, the incident happened at The Light Rail Cafe, which Robinson owns.

The same report quotes the councilman's attorney, Chris Adams, calling the allegations "absolutely false" and saying the woman is an ex-girlfriend of Robinson's who still works there.

Surveillance footage obtained from the restaurant and bar by RLS Metro Breaking News was posted to Youtube.

It shows Robinson repeatedly trying to get away from a woman who keeps trying to hug him. Robinson is seen putting his arms above his head while the woman holds onto him.

“The matter is currently under investigation,” according to the press secretary for Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

Back in January, Robinson apologized after challenging a member of the public to a fight during a heated argument at a council meeting.

"As an elected official, I should remain calm and collected even when faced with hostility," he wrote on Facebook, following the January outburst.

More from New Jersey 101.5: