Jerk on YouTube insults NJ, ranks our worst places to live (Opinion)

Youtube screengrab

So there’s this guy. His name is Nick Johnson. I can think of another name for him. Rhymes with Nick.

He recently posted on YouTube a condescending, better-than-thou video where he trashes the Garden State and ranks and insults our 10 worst cities to live.

He’s the kind of guy who mouths off so much you want to go all Sopranos on him. But we’re better than that.

Here’s his full video with all its insulting bluster and snottiness.

For the CliffsNotes…

  • 10

    West New York

    Good old Nick talks about how filthy the streets are, how congested it is, how terrible the parking is and how trashy the stores are.

    Love him already, right?

  • 9

    Bridgeton

    He spews venom about their high burglary rate and even mocks their zoo in the snottiest manner. How do you mock a zoo?

  • 8

    Vineland

    Talks about high crime, how boring it is and has the audacity to insult the Delsea; the only remaining drive-in movie theater in the state.

  • 7

    Lindenwold

    Here, Rhymes-with-Nick decides to bash their struggle with poverty, their “terrible” schools and their ranking as 7th most dangerous city in NJ.

  • 6

    Passaic

    Ridicules their low income, their unemployment rate and their 40% high school dropout rate.

  • 5

    Paterson

    Seems to relish pointing out their crime, how there were 27 murders in 2020 and how if you live there one year you have a 1 in 93 chance of being killed, raped or attacked.

  • 4

    Irvington

    Calls this town “bad news” and says you “don’t want to get out of your car” here. Talks a lot about their huge drug problem.

  • 3

    Atlantic City

    Insults them for their 15% unemployment rate and calls it the most dangerous place in the whole state.

  • 2

    Camden

    37% of the population living below the poverty rate and high crime, and the awful part about this guy is he sounds somehow so smug about it, like he’s enjoying this.

  • 1

    Newark

    Says it’s the single worst place to raise a family and if you grew up here you probably know someone in prison.

Hey Rhymes-with-Nick, how about instead of making obnoxious insult videos you work on some solutions for these folks? Oh, that doesn’t get enough ‘likes’?

He sums up his video saying everyone in New Jersey is rude and that we do nothing but argue and we never, ever say please or thank you.

Does he have ANYTHING positive to say? He says the nice places to live in New Jersey are places like Mendham and Princeton. Then goes on to say that’s where “the snobs live.”

Oh he also called us the “armpit” of the nation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

