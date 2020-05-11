Jay Black, comedian and woodworking phenom?

You never know what you’re gonna get from my friend and podcast co-host Jay Black. The great news for Jay’s fans is he’s got a new album (not sure why we still call it that), which dropped this week.

Classic Jay stand up with new material that I had the good fortune to hear first hand when he and I performed (before the world shut down) in New York City at Stand Up New York. Beyond the hilarious performance from Jay, he’s at the top of his game for sure, he’s added a new skill.

Apparently, quarantine agrees with Jay. He’s now delved into woodworking. And he’s actually pretty good. I guess artistic skill is transferrable to other areas. Check out our conversation on-air and take a look at the product of Jay’s new hobby.

Jay Black's quarantine woodworking hobby

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: