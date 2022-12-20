Jaw-dropping new Amtrak trains heading to New Jersey

Amtrak’s newest trains will soon be rolling through New Jersey.

The new rail cars, which are designed to “reveal a modern customer experience, include the Amtrak AiroTM, will start debuting in 2026 and operate on routes throughout the country, including the Northeast Regional.

Other routes include Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

A new era

Amtrak president Roger Harris called this a "new era of rail."

“Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities," he said.

Amtrak Intercity Train Concept Interior Seating Courtesy Amtrak loading...

Faster, cleaner, better

The new trains will elevate the journey with a focus on comfort and efficiency. Amtrak Airo will provide even more advantages to traveling by rail:

🚅 Elevated Experience: Better views of modern interior and through the panoramic windows.

🚅 A Greener Impact: More fuel-efficient with 90% less particulate emissions diesel operations.

🚅 Reduced Travel Times: The new trains will travel up to 125 mph and offer near seamless transition between power sources.

🚅 Redesigned Café Car: More contemporary food and self-service options.

🚅 Wayfinding: Color-coded signage.

🚅Spacious Seating: More legroom, sturdier tray tables, moveable headrests and a dedicated cup and seatback tablet holder.

🚅Business Class: Choice of double and single seats with enhanced lighting, touchless restroom controls, dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi.

Courtesy Amtrak Courtesy Amtrak loading...

Reaction from congressmen

U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr., D-N.J. 10th District, who serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials for the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure:

“I am proud to see Amtrak use the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade their trains and service. I helped secure $41.5 billion for Amtrak in that law to help them improve efficiency and reliability nationwide. I look forward to riding these new trains during my frequent travels between my district and Washington, D.C.”

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District:

“As New Jersey’s sole congressional appropriator and a member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee, I’ve made it a priority to secure infrastructure funding for Central Jersey and communities across the country. Supported by a historic investment from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this funding will bring Amtrak trains into the 21st century, create jobs, and keep our communities connected.”

