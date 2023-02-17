The news came out months back that we were getting a sequel to the movie Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. The movie was released back in 2019 and shortly after was approved for a sequel.

In Joker 2, a new member was added to the cast to play the role of Harley Quinn.

The pop icon, Lady Gaga was announced to be starring in the movie playing Joker's love interest, Harley Quinn, and a lot of people are so excited to see her put her spin on the iconic character.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released next year, but there are scenes that are apparently being shot right in New Jersey! The director of the film, Todd Phillips released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga and it completely took over the internet.

I think everyone has just been obsessed with Lady Gaga’s acting since she starred in A Star Is Born. Naturally, after that performance, everyone has been wanting to see more of her on the big screen.

NJ.com reported that The New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission states thst some scenes for the new movie will be filmed locally in March, although there is no exact location being specified.

So far, production for the film has taken place in Los Angeles and New York, but now production is making its way to New Jersey.

There were scenes shot in Essex and Hudson counties for the first movie, so it’s cool to see we could spot the cast back in NJ!

