If you're considering a move to, or within, Pennsylvania, keep reading.

The 10 worst places to live in Pennsylvania

Roadsnacks came up with a list of "The 10 Worst Places To Live in Pennsylvania for 2024."

It's not like Pennsylvania, as a whole, is a bad state. It's a great state for many reasons...sports teams, restaurants, historical aspects and so much more.

Like all states, Pennsylvania has its good areas an inevitably, it's bad areas.

In order to come up with a worst towns list, Roadsnacks looked at towns all over Pennsylvania with over 5,000 people and analyzed things like unemployment rate, average income, crime rate, home prices and more to come up with this list.

Without further ado, here are the 10 worst places to live in Pennsylvania:

10. McKees Rocks

Close to Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks has median income is only $33,958. The unemployment rate is over 15%. The crime rate is way over the national average and almost half of the town lives in poverty.

9. Reading

I was surprised to see this town on the list. Apparently, it's getting worse as time passes, especially the south side. Many locals refer to Reading as a "mad ghetto" with crime, unemployment and poverty high.

8. Folcroft

With the average income around $56,000 and a high crime rate, this isn't the greatest place to live in the Keystone state.

7. Collingdale

Again, like the other towns on this worst list, this town has a high crime rate, a high unemployment number and the poverty level is high too.

6. Corry

Corry is in Eerie County and faces economic issues and has a higher crime rate than most other towns in the state.

5. Darby

This suburb of Philadelphia joins the ranks of the worst towns in PA with low incomes, high unemployment and high crime.

4. Turtle Creek

Whoa. The unemployment rate of this small town is at almost 15%, forcing the average income down to the lower $40,000s.

3. Duquesne

Even though it's a short distance from prospering Pittsburgh, Duquesne suffers from poverty, high unemployment and underperforming schools. Not a great way to shape the future, huh?

2. Clairton

This town has low incomes and a high unemployment rate, plus is above the national average for crime.

1. McKeesport

The worst place to live in Pennsylvania. Not the title this or any town wants, I'm sure. It's known to some as "Disease Port." There are gangs and part of the town is completely abandoned.

For more information on each of these "worst in PA" towns, click here.

