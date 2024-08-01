Ready to up your bar game?

Two bars in New Jersey just made USA Today's list of the best bars in America.

Wow. That's impressive.

Hispanic men drinking shots at bar John Lund/Annabelle Breakey loading...

There are over 60,000 bars across the country, so to make a list of the top 27 is a big deal.

USA Today asked its food writers, from all of its publications in the United States, what their favorite bars are.

I'm sure it was hard to choose but they narrowed it down to 27 bars.

What does a bar have to be like for you to like it?

I need comfortable bar stools and maybe some lounging couches. Live music is nice. I love when someone is singing along with an acoustic guitar. I love creative cocktails, along with the classics. I love to feel like I belong, like home, and of course, awesome bar food....burgers, wings, fried everything.

Without further adieu, here are the two New Jersey bars that made the best in America list:

The first one is Tierney's Tavern in Montclair.

It's an Irish bar...the local's love it. No frills, which make it the best.

Here's what USA Today had to say about it:

"Vintage wooden architecture and secret-menu burgers are the name of the game at Montclair's 90-year-old community center. Locals - from college kids to boomers - have gathered in the classic Irish bar for generations, often accompanied by family (and, sometimes, celebrities)."

In true Jersey fashion, The Sopranos even filmed an episode in the bar.

Google Google loading...

It's known as the "Cheers" of North Jersey.

When you visit, grab a Buddy Burger...a bar favorite.

To read more on Tierney's Tavern, click here.

Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ

The next New Jersey bar that made the Best Bars Across America list is in Asbury Park.

It's called Wonder Bar. It has cool vibe, don't you think?

The USA Today review reads in part, "When music is not playing, customers sit at the big circular bar, built that way in the 60s so folks can get to know each other across the room."

Singing superstar, Bruce Springsteen is a regular.

Wonder Bar's Yappy Hours, when dogs are welcomed, are very popular.

To read more on Wonder Bar, click here.

Check out all of the other bars from across the country that made the list by clicking here.

Cheers.

