Hamilton Township's Winter Wonderland in Kuser Park is back for 2023.

Winter Wonderland is December 1st & 2nd, 2023

Save the dates. The annual 2-day event will take place Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd. Bring your family and friends. It's so festive and fun.

Get our free mobile app

The hours on Friday night are from 4:30pm - 7:30pm. Saturday's hours are from 2pm - 7:30pm.

The Christmas Tree Lighting is at 6pm

The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place on Friday night at 6pm.

Make sure your phone's charged because you'll want to take a ton of pictures. Santa will be there, and so will Grinchy and other holiday characters. The lines can get long for the characters, so get there early to avoid waiting too long.

There will be activities for kids

Hamilton Square News & Events is reporting there will be fun activities for your children including reindeer food making (while supplies last) and face painting.

Free Tours of Kuser Mansion

There will be FREE tours of the historic Kuser Mansion both dates. It's beautifully decorated for Christmas the way it was back in the day.

Chris Rollins/canva Chris Rollins/canva loading...

There Will Be a Model Train Show

Don't miss the model train display by the Jersey Valley Model Railroad Club in the basement of Kuser Mansion. It's really cool. That's also free. Donations are appreciated. You can visit either Friday or Saturday.

If you can't make it to Winter Wonderland, you can still tour the mansion and see the trains. For the other dates, click here.

The Holiday Express shuttle will be running during Winter Wonderland along with "Runaway Rudolph," a mechanical reindeer.

Chris Rollins/canva Chris Rollins/canva loading...

You'll be feeling those holiday vibes with holiday music playing throughout the park and beautiful decorations and displays.

Kuser Park is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County).

Happy Holidays!

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer