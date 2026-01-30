An earthquake has just struck in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. Did you feel it? We've heard reports of the ground rumbling throughout Huntderdon County (and further away as well).

The rumbling was reported around 3:42 p.m. The USGS says the quake struck in the area of Whitehouse Station, NJ (about 6 km to the NNE), they say. It was a 2.4 magnitude quake, according to reports.

This map shows the area where the quake was reported and where reports say it was felt (as of about 4:10 p.m.):

United States Geological Survey (USGS.gov)

There have been no reports of any damage in the area.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as we have more information.