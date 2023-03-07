SPOTTED: Wendy Williams Seen Filming in Pink Corvette in Asbury Park, NJ (PICS)

"How you doin'??" The queen of Hot Topics was back home in New Jersey! But this wasn't an ordinary trip...

Wendy Williams, former host of The Wendy Williams Show was spotted on the Asbury Park boardwalk over the weekend, and she was ... filming??

Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to NJ.com, Williams made a flashy appearance in her pink corvette on the Asbury Park boardwalk, which baffled bystanders who caught a glimpse of the celebrity gossip queen. Yes, her corvette was on the boardwalk!

She was surrounded by a filming crew and entourage. An onlooking bystander was told by one of her posse members that they were filming a segment for a new show that's set to air later this fall. So it sounds like Wendy has a new project up her sleeve!

Here are a few of the glimpses caught of Wendy. Though it looks like she was caught off guard in one or two snaps, she's camera-ready sporting her New York Yankees cap.

Williams has been keeping a pretty low profile in the midst of her turbulent personal life. The Wendy Williams Show ended on a less-than graceful note in June 2022 following the previous death of her mother and her contentious divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. She's also had bouts with illnesses both mental and physical.

Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Getty Images loading...

More recently, she was the subject of the television movie What a Mess! which focused on her career towards the end of her talk show. She got quite candid and emotional speaking about her ex-husband's infidelity.

So curious to see what she has cooking up next for a new show and new chapter in her life. I'd love to see this New Jersey queen make her comeback! We'll see what happens!

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: