Just a heads up, we're expecting gridlock in parts of our area later today, and it could certainly affect your afternoon commute around Bucks County.

The closures and delays could affect parts of the very busy I-295 area during rush hour. We have more information posted below.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the area later today (October 16) for a campaign stop in her bid for the presidency.

Traffic delays are expected to run from 1:30 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. It's all going down in the areas near Washington Crossing Park on the Delaware River.

Gridlock Worries in Bucks County for VP Visit

These are the roads that are subject to closure as the motorcade makes it way through the area:

I-295 (both eastbound and westbound) in Lower Makefield



River Road in Lower Makefield



Taylorsville Road in Lower Wakefield and Upper Makefield



General Washington Memorial Blvd in Upper Makefield

All of this, of course, is subject to change throughout the day.

Why Are the Roads Closing?

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks in Washington Crossing Historic Park on Wednesday afternoon.

As of now, the event seems to be invite only. Therefore, it is not open to the public. But we've heard that tents have been set up in the park for invited guests.

With under three weeks until Election Day, both Harris and Trump have been frequently campaigning across Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump campaigned in Oaks, PA on Monday.

Meanwhile, his running mate, JD Vance, campaigned in Lafayette Hill yesterday. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will attend a private fundraising event today nearby in Lambertville, NJ.

All of this, of course, is because Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state. All experts say it could be key to either candidate's strategy to winning.

Even further, the Philadelphia suburbs (including Bucks and Montgomery County) could play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the razor thin election.



