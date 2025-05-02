Prom season is almost here.

It's such an exciting time for high school juniors and seniors and their guests.

When I was a teenager I dreamed about the perfect prom dress, who my date would be, what the prom theme would be, what my flowers would look like. Good times.

At this point, with most proms being weeks away, I'm sure dress shopping is in full swing, if it hasn't happened already.

Promposals are taking place. You know what that is, right?

If you're not familiar, a "promposal" is the high school version of a proposal.

There is usually some sort of homemade sign asking if someone special will go to prom. The sign below was made by a friend's son, whose name is Jack.

I've also seen a young man drive up to his girlfriend's house in a U-Haul truck, and his sign on the truck read, "Will U-Haul me to Prom? He was in a leg cast at the time, so needed his girlfriend to be his ride. Cute.

Speaking of rides, Uber just announced free rides to and from the prom.

This is great for those students not having a driver's license yet, for those who can't afford a limo, and for safety purposes.

Although, your child loves you, Mom and Dad, there's a good chance you're not the chauffeur of choice on prom night. Ha ha.

Uber is offering free rides to and from prom

Here's the deal. Uber will get you to the prom and back home again for free (up to $20 each).

Reserve your free rides on your Uber teen account

You'll need an Uber teen account to get started.

You can book your two free rides 90 days in advance, so you probably need to do it now, with most proms in our area in May or June.

If you're going in a group of 6 or less can snag an UberXL.

You have to book your free rides by May 31

You need to book your free rides by May 31st, but Prom can be after that.

Here's a bonus for you. After prom, you'll get $20 off any UberEats order.

Uber North America's Head of Marketing said in a news release, "With Uber teen accounts, we're giving teens the freedom to celebrate their big night on their own terms, while giving parents peace of mind."

For more details, click here.

Have fun and be safe.