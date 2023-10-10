Trenton Thunder Baseball Announces 2024 Game Schedule

If you've been missing going to Trenton Thunder games at Arm & Hammer Ballpark, here's something to look forward to.

The Trenton Thunder organization just released the 2024 game schedule. It'll be here before you know it.

The new season will kick off at home June 4th at 7pm. The Thunder will be taking on the State College Spikes on opening night.

Other teams the Trenton Thunder will face in the 2024 season will be the Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Williamsport Crosscutters and the West Virginia Black Bears.

Get our free mobile app

You can get a ticket membership, have group outings (scout troops, schools, summer camps, etc.), join Thunder fan clubs, entertain friends or clients in one of the luxury suites and so much more. Click here for more information.

Trenton Thunder/Associated Press Trenton Thunder/Associated Press loading...

There's always something fun going on at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Get ready to have a blast.

There will be fireworks after select games, theme nights throughout the summer (Christmas in July, Pride Night, Irish Night, Superheroes to name a few), food & drink specials, on-field games, giveaways, and of course, great baseball.

getty getty loading...

If you are a group looking to do a "fun"-draiser, the Trenton Thunder welcomes you. You'll earn money for each ticket in your group sold. If you'd like more information, click here. Your group name will appear in lights on the huge video board. Everyone will have a great time, trust me.

Don't delay, check out all the ticket options today for the 2024 season.

I love going out to see a game, greet the mascots, see the adorable bat dogs, have a beer and cheer on our local team. It's so close to home, which makes it even better.

For more information on the Trenton Thunder, click here.