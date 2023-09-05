LOL! This TikTok Hilariously Sums Up How it Feels Getting Your Gas Pumped in New Jersey

You ever feel like we're spoiled royalty getting full service gas stations in New Jersey?

It may not feel like such a big deal to us anymore since we're so used to it, but imagine how out-of-staters must feel when they don't even have to get out of their car to pump their own gas!

Gas station attendant at work Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

And it's not like we have a choice. Earlier this year, New Jersey became the only state in the country where you're not allowed to pump your own gas. And God help the person who tries, because most gas attendants won't be having it if you even attempt! But it's made us a little spoiled!

Customer shaking hands with mechanic Getty Images loading...

This is why I cracked up when I came across this guy on TikTok. His username is @robertwilliamsfilms and he has 1.3M followers and 21.7M likes on the app. This is one of his most popular videos with over 179K likes. And it's easy to see why!

Credit: TikTok @robertwilliamsfilms Credit: TikTok @robertwilliamsfilms loading...

In his hilarious skit, he hilariously sums up how it feels getting our gas pumped for us in New Jersey - like we're getting the royal treatment! More specifically, as royal as King Jaffe Joffer (played by James Earl Jones) from the hit 1988 comedy "Coming to America".

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures loading...

Check out the video for yourself down below!

It's the dedication for me!! Mans had the costume and rose petals and everything for this bit!

I can't even lie, I do enjoy not having to pump my own gas. I didn't even learn how to do it myself until I was in my mid-20s!

Check out his other material on his TikTok page - the guy's pretty funny!

12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers! Here's what we can't stand about New Jersey drivers, according to you! Anything to add to this list?