Get ready to eat. It's Restaurant Week in Lawrenceville, NJ. Woo hoo. Grab your friends and go.

Lawrenceville Main Street's annual Restaurant Week is going on now through Sunday (March 27th - April 2nd, 2023). My mouth is watering just thinking about these amazing restaurants.

This week is a great time to support your favorite spots in town or discover someplace new that you've been meaning to try. So, dine in or takeout and give yourself a break from cooking...it'll be fun.

Keep reading to see which restaurants are participating, specials and menus.

Fedora Bistro Café

This awesome restaurant is located at 2633 Main Street. Click here to see the menu and please contact the restaurant directly for the specials this week. The phone number is (609) 795-7824. Fedora is known for their brick oven pizza, stromboli, wraps, specialty subs, salads and more.

Vidalia Restaurant

Vidalia has an adorable, cozy vibe, perfect for a date or a great time with friends. Check out the LUNCH MENU specials below. For dinner you'll pick from the regular menu and there will also be tempting specials. Vidalia is located at 21 Phillips Avenue. Reservations are recommended.

Chamber's Walk Café and Catering

Check out their Restaurant Week special offering here. There are specials for lunch and dinner. Click here for the menus. I love Chambers Walk and you will too. Check out the decor...featuring local artists and photographers. It's a cool place. I've hosted a private party there and it was fabulous. It's located at 2667 Main Street. Reservations are recommended.

Acacia Restaurant

Enjoy their Restaurant Week special Pre-Fixe lunch and dinner menu. Check it out by clicking here. Everything sounds absolutely delicious. House-made Gnocchi...yum! This is a place I'm anxious to try. Acacia is located at 2637 Main Street. It has an outdoor patio, overlooking quaint Main Street.

Eatalia Market and Kitchen

The newest fabulous eatery on Lawrenceville Main Street, you've got the check it out. It's authentic Italian meals and so much more. All week, you'll enjoy 20% off of their awesome sandwiches in honor of Restaurant Week. Eatalia is located at 2645 Main Street.

My advice is to enjoy as many of these places as you can this week. I plan to. You won't be disappointed, trust me.