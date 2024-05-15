This Is New Jersey’s Most Searched For Sports Team

New Jersey is such an odd place to live if you’re a sports fan. The only team that’s really tied to New Jersey in professional sports is the New Jersey Devils, but other than that you have to be a fan of another city’s sports team.

I would say if you’re from South Jersey, you’re typically a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. If you’re from North Jersey, you’re either a fan of the New York Mets, New York Yankees for baseball, and New York Giants or New York Jets for football.

Whatever poison you pick, it’s a really mixed state when it comes to being sports fans in the state of New Jersey. No matter where you go, there will be debates over Eagles vs Giants, Phillies vs. Mets, Flyers vs. Devils, and so on.

We’re here to settle the debate right now and find out just exactly what the most searched-for sports team in New Jersey is.

According to Ticket News, they analyzed Google searches for 153 teams across the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS sports leagues and found which teams were the most searched for by residents in each state.

What Is The Most Searched For Sports Team in New Jersey?

To settle the debate, the most searched-for team by sports fans in New Jersey is the Philadelphia Phillies. The second most searched team is the New York Yankees, followed by the Philadephia Eagles, New York Mets, and New York Giants all in that order.

I’m assuming that New Jersey may have bigger Philadelphia Sports fans than New York judging by Google Searches!