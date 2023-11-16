When it comes to your family, you want the very best healthcare when they need it the most.

You certainly hope you never need to go to the hospital, but if you have to, you want the very best one.

Where do you go? How do you know which one is the best around? It can be a very stressful decision, leaving you feeling confused, helpless, and insecure.

The Best Hospitals in NJ

Help is here. Newsweek has released a "Best-In-State Hospitals in America 2024" list. There are 600 hospitals from across the country on the list that are considered to be the best.

The list was determined by a nationwide online survey, results from patient surveys, hospital quality metrics, and a PROMs Implementation survey.

The list is broken down by state.

Here are the best hospitals in New Jersey:

#9 - Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.

#8 - Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains

#7 - Valley Hospital in Ridgewood

#6 - Cooper University Hospital in Camden

#5 - RWJBarnabus Health - Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick

#4 - Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Englewood

#3 - Overlook Medical Center in Summit

#2 - Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack

#1 - Morristown Medical Center in Morristown

Hopefully, this can help if you need to make a decision in the future.

This does NOT mean all of the other hospitals in the state are bad. There are many fabulous hospitals in New Jersey. The ones listed are considered to be the best of the best throughout the state.

To check out the entire list, from all 50 states, click here.

