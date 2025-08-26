Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL playing boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are officially engaged. Taylor Swift shared the news in a post on her social media accounts Tuesday afternoon (August 26).

Swift captioned the photo with the words, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ."

It appeared as if Travis popped the question using an old Mine Brilliant Cut ring. Scroll above to see the pictures.



We'll be updating this article with more information shortly. Stand by.