Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil Show Amid Fan Death & Extreme Heat

Taylor Swift has postponed Saturday tonight's concert — which was scheduled for November 18 in Rio de Janeiro as part of the Eras Tour.

Swift shared the news on social media about 2 hours before she was slated to take to the stage.

In the written message, Swift said it was posted from her dressing room inside the arena. She cited the dangers from the extremely hot temperatures as the reason for the postponement.

Taylor Swift via Instagram Taylor Swift via Instagram loading...

Temperatures were in the middle 90s for much of the day on Saturday. It's unclear if Sunday's show will also be affected. Temperatures tomorrow are forecasted to be in the middle 80s.

It's been a hot weekend in Rio. Tonight's news comes just a day after tragedy struck at Rio de Janeiro's Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.

A fan died before Taylor took to the stage last night. It is widely believed that she died of heat stroke. Taylor said she was "heartbroken" by the news on social media.

Taylor Swift via Instagram Taylor Swift via Instagram loading...

Throughout the show Friday night Taylor was pointing at fans who needed water and asking her team to deliver water to them. At times, Taylor was even handing bottles of water from the stage to fans in the crowd.

"There's people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back," she said at one point during the set as she pointed to fans on the floor. "So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?"

Updated safety protocols (including access to water for fans) were expected to be in place tonight, but apparently, that wasn't enough in the extreme heat.