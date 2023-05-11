OK, hear me out on this one:

Taylor Swift NEEDS to appear at tonight's Philadelphia 76ers game. And she needs to ring the bell OR perform the National Anthem before the game.

Tonight is a pivotal game (that could honestly be historic) for our beloved Philadelphia 76ers, and we all have to say that there's nobody better than Taylor Swift to help bring a little luck (and magic) to the Wells Fargo Center.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. If they beat the Boston Celtics tonight they would advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

And Southeastern Pennsylvania's own, Taylor Swift is arriving in town this weekend for three completely sold-out shows at Lincoln Financial Field right next door. (Yes, Taylor IS originally from Reading, Pa., though many seem to assume she's from Nashville).

So, I'm begging you, Taylor! We NEED you to perform the National Anthem or ring the bell before the game to bring the 76ers luck.

Though, it wouldn't be the first time that Philly has called on Taylor to help out before a big game.

A very young Taylor Swift performed the National Anthem for the 76ers period to a game against the Detroit Pistons on April 5, 2002.

By, the 76ers technically lost that game, but Taylor can TOTALLY redeem herself tonight.

In fact, Taylor has already redeemed herself for the hometown teams. A little more than six years later Taylor Swift performed before game 3 of the 2008 World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 5-4 that night, and they would go on to win the World Series a few days later.

So tonight, Taylor, can you swing by the Wells Fargo Center?

Those fans would LOVE to see you before tomorrow's show. If you don't feel like performing, Philly has a great tradition of ringing the Liberty Bell before every 76ers game. You're welcome to ring that bell. In recent days both Jason Kelce and Wanda Sykes have done it. You've had great company!

Let's do it 76ers and Taylor!

By the way, we DO know how unlikely it is that Taylor will be at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. But if Visit Philly is dreaming about it, so can we... Right?