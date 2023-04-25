It's the biggest concert event of the year, and it's finally here. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour hits Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 13, and 14.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is Taylor Swift's Philadelphia Concert?

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

The "show" begins at 6:30 pm, according to stadium officials and Taylor Swift.

Is There An Opening Act for Taylor Swift in Philadelphia?

Friday, May 12, 2023 & Saturday, May 13, 2023

Yes, there are two opening acts each night. Here's a breakdown:

Friday, May 12, 2023 & Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Pheobe Bridgers & GAYLE

Sunday, May 14, 2023 - Pheobe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

What Time Will Taylor Swift Perform in Philadelphia?

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Per our best guesstimates, we think Taylor will take the stage between 7:45 and 8 pm.

If you're like me, you want to be prepared for a concert. I recommend being safely in your seat by 7:30. The stadium will be absolutely packed that night so it may take a few minutes to get into your seat, and you absolutely don't want to miss ANY of the show. Production times are always subject to change, of course.



Are Tickets Still Available for Taylor Swift's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Taylor Swift tickets in Philadelphia?

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Yeah, you know how quickly this show sold out. Tickets never even really went on sale following the pre-sale debacle in late 2022.

So we suggest checking reputable sites for the latest ticket availability.

Yes, resale tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub. It'll certainly cost you.

As of Monday, April 24, it looks like the most affordable tickets are listed for Sunday night's show. But that, of course, is subject to change. Tickets for that show can be found for about $1,100 with fees. OUCH!

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Taylor Swift Concert at the Linc Philadelphia?

The City Of Glendale, Arizona Prepares For The Opening Night Of The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

No official information has been released about parking for the Taylor Swift concerts. However, parking on-site at the stadium complex in Philadelphia for events at the Linc typically costs $40.

The venue has also not released the time(s) that the lots and gates will open just yet, but it's safe to assume they'll open by the middle of the afternoon.

For most events at the Linc, K Lot is typically the first lot to open before an event.

We'll update this as soon as the venue announces more details.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for the Taylor Swift Concert 2023?

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

What Is the Setlist for Taylor Swift's Philadelphia Concert?

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

We did some digging and know more about Taylor's expected setlist, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them on our site. Check that out by clicking here.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!