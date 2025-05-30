It turns out we won't be getting a “Taylor’s Version” of Reputation any time soon after all. In fact, we don't need it.

That’s because Taylor Swift just made a VERY emotional announcement on her social accounts (just after 11 a.m. on Friday).

Taylor Swift Reveals She Has Bought Back Her Catalog

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters from Shamrock. This means she has reclaimed her first six albums.

The move comes about six years after her catalog was initially sold to Scooter Braun. That led to a lengthy and contentious battle between the two. Braun had since sold it to a private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings.

People Magazine says the deal happened "in spite of Scooter Braun," and "not because of Scooter Braun." He has, however, since publicly said he's "happy for Taylor."

Ultimately, that battle led to a series of re-recordings (known as Taylor’s version) being released to Taylor could own some of her property. She has re-released four of those six albums.

All of that appears to have changed.

Taylor Swift Pens Emotional Letter Announcing the News

Swift penned an emotional letter (which was published on her website) saying she’s been crying tears of joy since learning she would able to purchase the works back.

“All the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” she wrote on her website. “And all of my music videos, all of the concert films, the album art and photography, the unreleased songs, the memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

So… that left us wondering… about Taylor’s Version of reputation. Well, she also addressed that.

Taylor’s Version of Reputation Isn’t Happening Any Time Soon

In the letter one her website she joked, “I know. What about Rep TV?”

Well, she gave a clear answer when she revealed that she hadn’t even re-recorded a quarter of it so far.

“The Reputation album was so specific to that time in life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to make it," she writes on TaylorSwift.com

There is good news, though, as Taylor isn’t entirely pushing pause on celebrating the two albums of her career that haven’t been re-released.

Taylor Swift’s Debut Album Has Been Re-Recorded

In fact, Swift revealed that she HAS in fact re-recorded her entire debut album (though it hasn’t been released yet).

But she says she really loves how it sounds now.

Of course, we haven’t heard it yet.

Though Taylor says that those two albums (Reputation and her self titled debut) “can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right.”

In this case, it sounds like when it happens it would be a “celebration,” according to Taylor.

In the meantime, Swifties can now spend the weekend listening to the original Taylor Swift tracks guilt-free cause our girl owns the records!

It sounds like a Reputation weekend to us!