The 2025 concert season is officially here. In fact, SZA and Kendrick Lamar's upcoming concert at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia kinda kicks off that season.

It's the first MAJOR outdoor concert of the year when thousands upon thousands of fans will pile into the Linc that night for the show.

Yes, the Grand National Tour hits on Monday, May 5, 2025.

What Time Does the SZA & Kendrick Lamar Philly Concert Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - TBD, we're anticipating this information very soon

Show Starts - 7:00 p.m.

DJ Mustard (opening act) - TBD (We’ll have more information soon).

SZA & Kendrick Lamar - 8:15 pm

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Setlist be for their Philly Concert?

Act I: Kendrick Lamar

wacced out murals

squabble up

King Kunta

ELEMENT.

tv off (part I)

Act II: SZA

30 for 30

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

Act III: Kendrick Lamar

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

HUMBLE.

Backseat Freestyle

family ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

Act IV: SZA

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Forgiveless

Low

Act V: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

LOVE.

Act VI: Kendrick Lamar

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That

DNA.

GOOD CREDIT

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

Act VII: SZA

Diamond Boy (DTM)

Shirt

Kill Bill

Snooze

Crybaby

Saturn

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More

Act VIII: Kendrick Lamar

(Unknown) - It seems as if Kendrick is debuting a new song? We'll see!

tv off (part II)

Not Like Us

Act IX: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

luther

gloria