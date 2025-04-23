SPOILERS AHEAD: SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s Setlist For Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field
The 2025 concert season is officially here. In fact, SZA and Kendrick Lamar's upcoming concert at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia kinda kicks off that season.
It's the first MAJOR outdoor concert of the year when thousands upon thousands of fans will pile into the Linc that night for the show.
Yes, the Grand National Tour hits on Monday, May 5, 2025.
What Time Does the SZA & Kendrick Lamar Philly Concert Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - TBD, we're anticipating this information very soon
- Show Starts - 7:00 p.m.
- DJ Mustard (opening act) - TBD (We’ll have more information soon).
- SZA & Kendrick Lamar - 8:15 pm
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Setlist be for their Philly Concert?
Act I: Kendrick Lamar
- wacced out murals
- squabble up
- King Kunta
- ELEMENT.
- tv off (part I)
Act II: SZA
- 30 for 30
- Love Galore
- Broken Clocks
- The Weekend
Act III: Kendrick Lamar
- euphoria
- hey now
- reincarnated
- HUMBLE.
- Backseat Freestyle
- family ties
- Swimming Pools (Drank)
- m.A.A.d city
- Alright
- man at the garden
Act IV: SZA
- Scorsese Baby Daddy
- F2F
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- Kitchen
- Blind
- Forgiveless
- Low
Act V: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Doves in the Wind
- All the Stars
- LOVE.
Act VI: Kendrick Lamar
- dodger blue
- peekaboo
- Like That
- DNA.
- GOOD CREDIT
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- Poetic Justice
Act VII: SZA
- Diamond Boy (DTM)
- Shirt
- Kill Bill
- Snooze
- Crybaby
- Saturn
- Good Days
- Rich Baby Daddy
- BMF
- Kiss Me More
Act VIII: Kendrick Lamar
- (Unknown) - It seems as if Kendrick is debuting a new song? We'll see!
- tv off (part II)
- Not Like Us
Act IX: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- luther
- gloria
