RECALL: If You Drive This Car in New Jersey, It’s Being Recalled for an Airbag Issue

If you're driving this car, it'll be best to get this issue fixed immediately in case of an emergency - because there's an airbag issue.

When you're in a vehicle accident, a proper airbag deployment can be the difference between life and death. Which is why these vehicles are being recalled.

Airbag work Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Subaru recalls over 118,000 vehicles

Subaru announced that the company is recalling over 118,000 vehicles due to an airbag problem. There's a faulty sensor that has the potential to prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying properly in the event of a crash.

Latest Car Models Showcased At New York Auto Show Getty Images loading...

According to the National Highway Safety Administration:

"A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit, which can prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying in a crash." - NHTSA

Which Subaru models are being recalled?

The Subaru vehicles being recalled are 2020 - 2022 Subaru Outback and Legacy.

New Automobiles Showcased At Annual New York International Auto Show Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Is It Illegal to Hitchhike in New Jersey?

What should I do if my Subaru is being recalled?

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, you can expect to receive a letter in the mail with more information no later than May 21. In the meantime you can take your vehicle to the dealership, where they'll replace the Occupant Detection System (ODS) sensors in the front passenger seat for free, so you won't have to worry about paying an arm and a leg.

If you or someone you know drives one of these cars, you can contact Subaru customer service in reference to the number of this recall - WRA-24.

You'll Likely Get Pulled Over in These 13 Central NJ Spots Better behave on the roads in these areas! Gallery Credit: Austyn