Another weekend, another snowstorm. The Delaware Valley is currently experiencing our biggest (and most widespread) snowstorm on Sunday (January 25, 2026). It marks the second weekend in a row with snow falling across Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and across New Jersey.

Sunday's precipitation started as heavy snow around 2:00 a.m. across the area. As of 8:00 a.m. that snow is still falling at a good rate across the area. By the middle of the day the storm is expected to include an inversion of warm air that will cause the storm to mix with (and change over to) sleet, which will limit snow totals later in the day, according to 94.5 PST's Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The snow has resulted in some tricky travel conditions across the area, and schools are closing their doors on Monday (with more expected).

As of now, it looks like as much as 2" has fallen in parts of the area during the storm. But as it's falling at a good clip, we expect to see these numbers go up quickly.

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.

* We used the Mount Holly National Weather Service's latest report to compile these totals.These totals are up to date as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.

New Jersey & Pennsylvania Snow Totals for January 25, 2026 Storm How much snow has fallen on Sunday, January 25, 2026 in New Jersey and Eastern PA? Here's a complete breakdown:

