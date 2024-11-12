Gosh, this is something I never thought I'd hear.

Could Six Flags Great Adventure be closing for good?

I certainly hope not.

Some of my favorite childhood memories were made at the amusement park in Jackson, NJ.

We would pile friends and family into our family station wagon and ride through the Safari park, as baboons jumped all over our car.

One year, my mom was eating a sandwich in the front seat and one of the baboons attached itself to our car and kept staring at it. She was so uncomfortable, she put it back in the cooler. Ha ha.

We got soaked on the Flume, screamed on Runaway Train...I loved every minute.

I'd hate to see it close, but it's a possibility, according to a new article in the Courier Post.

Recently, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that they are thinking about making some changes to their 27 theme parks across the country.

In July, Six Flags joined forces with Cedar Fair Entertainment in a huge $8 billion merger.

This new partnership has created something called Project Accelerate.

Basically, Six Flags is taking a close look at all its parks to see which ones are the most important for them.

If they find any parks that aren’t performing well, they might decide to close and sell them.

Great Adventure is safe for now, as a spokesperson for Six Flags said there are no plans to sell any parks right now.

There are big plans at Great Adventure for Spring 2025.

In their latest earnings report, Six Flags also talked about finding ways to save money at all its parks in 2025.

Right now, Six Flags runs 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks all over North America, with 48 million visitors a year.

Here in Jackson, NJ, there is Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor, and the Safari.

I'll keep you posted.

Fingers crossed it stays open.

